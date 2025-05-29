24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois state lawmakers pass 'safe at home' gun bill

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 29, 2025 3:19AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois state lawmakers have passed the "safe at home" gun bill.

The bill includes bumping up the age to require secure, locked storage for weapons in homes with a minor from age 13 to 18.

It would also enhance recording of lost or stolen firearms.

The bill now goes to the desk of Governor JB Pritzker for his signature.

If Pritzker signs the bill into law, it will take effect next year.

