Illinois state lawmakers pass 'safe at home' gun bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois state lawmakers have passed the "safe at home" gun bill.

The bill includes bumping up the age to require secure, locked storage for weapons in homes with a minor from age 13 to 18.

It would also enhance recording of lost or stolen firearms.

The bill now goes to the desk of Governor JB Pritzker for his signature.

SEE ALSO | Governor Pritzker threatens to veto any budget containing 'broad-based' tax increase

If Pritzker signs the bill into law, it will take effect next year.