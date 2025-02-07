School bus involved in rollover crash in Gurnee, police say

A school bus was involved in a rollover crash Thursday at Vineyard Drive and Mendocino Drive in Gurnee, but there were no injuries, police said.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police and firefighters in Gurnee responded to a rollover crash Thursday that involved a school bus.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. at Vineyard Drive and Mendocino Drive in Gurnee, police said.

Video showed another vehicle, a Lexus driven by a 34-year-old Forest Park woman, flipped over onto its roof. The school bus involved in the crash, which was carrying 22 students, was seen nearby.

"The driver of the Lexus mistakenly believed that Vineyard Drive was a two-lane road and was traveling northbound in the southbound lane," a statement from police read. "As the school bus attempted to make a left turn onto Mendocino Drive, the Lexus collided with the front corner of the bus, causing the Lexus to flip and roll over."

No one on board the bus was injured, Woodland District 50 officials said.

"The bus was transporting our Woodland Primary students home after school and another car hit the bus," a statement from the school district read. "Thankfully our driver and students were all ok, and after assistance from the Gurnee Police and Fire Departments, the students were all able to make it home safely."

The driver of the Lexus was checked by paramedics at the scene, but was not taken to a hospital, police said. She was cited for improper lane usage.

No further information was available.