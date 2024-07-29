WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Habitat For Humanity to break ground on project to build 20 townhomes in West Pullman

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 9:52AM
Habitat For Humanity to break ground on West Pullman townhome project
Habitat For Humanity of Chicago will hold a ground-breaking in West Pullman for a 20-townhome building project Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Habitat For Humanity of Chicago will hold a ground-breaking in West Pullman for a twenty townhome building project Monday morning.

It will be across the street from the future Morgan Park Commons commercial and residential complex.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The new townhouses will be Habitat-Chicago's largest real estate development in the city.

The new two-story townhomes will boast individual garages, community green spaces, and three- and four-bedroom floor plans.

Construction of the first block of four townhomes is expected to be completed in 2025. All units will be sold by Habitat Chicago through their Affordable Homeownership Program.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW