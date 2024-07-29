Habitat For Humanity to break ground on project to build 20 townhomes in West Pullman

Habitat For Humanity of Chicago will hold a ground-breaking in West Pullman for a 20-townhome building project Monday morning.

Habitat For Humanity of Chicago will hold a ground-breaking in West Pullman for a 20-townhome building project Monday morning.

Habitat For Humanity of Chicago will hold a ground-breaking in West Pullman for a 20-townhome building project Monday morning.

Habitat For Humanity of Chicago will hold a ground-breaking in West Pullman for a 20-townhome building project Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Habitat For Humanity of Chicago will hold a ground-breaking in West Pullman for a twenty townhome building project Monday morning.

It will be across the street from the future Morgan Park Commons commercial and residential complex.

The new townhouses will be Habitat-Chicago's largest real estate development in the city.

The new two-story townhomes will boast individual garages, community green spaces, and three- and four-bedroom floor plans.

Construction of the first block of four townhomes is expected to be completed in 2025. All units will be sold by Habitat Chicago through their Affordable Homeownership Program.