15-year-old Chicago girl killed weeks after attending Obama's 2nd inauguration became national symbol for gun violence prevention

Hadiya Pendleton shooting suspect expected in court Tuesday ahead of retrial

Micheail Ward will be in court Tuesday after the man convicted in the Hadiyah Pendleton murder in Chicago was granted a new trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The alleged gunman in the 2013 Hadiya Pendleton shooting will be in court Tuesday.

Micheail Ward was granted a new trial earlier this year.

Ward's attorneys are expected to ask for an order of release with conditions.

Ward was sentenced to 84 years in prison following his 2018 conviction for Pendelton's death.

The 15-year-old girl died in a 2013 shooting just blocks from then-President Barack Obama's South Side home.

The teen performed with her school's band just days earlier at Obama's second inauguration.

But last year, a judge overturned Ward's conviction, ruling that his confession was obtained improperly by police.

The Illinois Supreme Court dismissed an appeal in January.

Ward's case could be called some time after 9:30 a.m.