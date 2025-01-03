Alleged gunman granted new trial in Hadiya Pendleton murder, Illinois Supreme Court rules

In 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. Micheail Ward was found guilty and sentenced to 84 years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The alleged gunman in the murder of Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton has been granted a new trial.

Micheail Ward was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 84 years in prison for the 15-year-old honor student's murder. His conviction was overturned in 2023 by an Illinois Appellate Court, and a tie vote from the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the ruling Thursday.

Pendleton was a majorette who had just returned from performing in Washington, D.C., with her high school band at a celebration ahead of Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration.

Ward was one of two men convicted for the 2013 murder of Pendleton.

Ward's lawyers also said that the trial judge erred by barring them from presenting expert testimony on false confessions and "coercive" interrogation techniques used by the detectives who questioned Ward, and pointed out that details in Ward's confession seemed to indicate that Ward identified the location of the shooting as a park blocks away from a different, smaller park where Pendleton was killed.

While saying the evidence against Ward was strong enough to merit a second trial even without his confession, a judge noted the witnesses who identified Ward at trial five years after the shooting were more equivocal in their initial statements to police. One witness, who made an uncertain identification of Ward in the days immediately after the shooting, took the stand five years later and said he was "100 percent, guaranteed" certain that Ward was the killer.

Without the confession, the state's case relies on the witness identifications and testimony from two friends of Ward and Williams, who told police that the pair picked them up in the getaway car soon after the shooting and made incriminating statements. No murder weapon or other physical evidence connects Ward to the shooting, the opinion notes.

The lead prosecutor on the case, Brian Holmes, has retired, as has Judge Nicholas Ford, who frequently bickered with Ward's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Julie Koehler.

After leaving the campus of King College Prep on an unseasonably warm January 2013 afternoon, Pendleton and a half-dozen classmates had gathered under a shelter in Harsh Park in North Kenwood when a gunman opened fire from a nearby alley. The teens scattered, and Pendleton was struck once in the back as she fled, collapsing in the arms of her friend, Klyn Jones.

After the shooting, police quickly turned their attention to members of the Suwu street gang faction, which had been feuding with the 46 Terror gang that counted Harsh Park as their territory. One of the detectives who interrogated Ward was John Halloran, who has been named by numerous defendants in wrongful conviction cases. Halloran has been accused of abusing suspects, and in at least six cases, secured confessions from suspects who were later cleared by DNA or other evidence. Halloran has denied abusing suspects.

The park itself was less than a mile from Obama's Chicago home, and Michelle Obama attended Hadiya's funeral. Weeks later, Pendleton's parents, mother Cleo Cowley-Pendleton and father Nathaniel Pendleton, sat beside the first lady at the State of the Union address.

The Pendleton family waited four years for the trials after the teen's death. They attended every court date and shared their relief after the verdicts and sentences.

It was not yet announced when a new trial for Ward would take place.