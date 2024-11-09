Hammond police officer, 2 people injured in squad car crash, officials say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A Hammond police officer and two people were injured in a crash involving a squad car on Friday evening, officials said.

It happened at around 7:45 a.m. as the intersection of 169th and Southeastern Avenue, police said.

The squad car was travelling westbound on 169th when another vehicle traveling southbound on Southeastern ran a red light and collided with the squad car.

Two female passengers inside the vehicle were transported to Community Hospital in Munster, police said. Their conditions are not known.

Hammond police said they're actively investigating and will release further updates as more information become available.