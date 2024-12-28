1 dead in Hammond shooting, suspect still on loose, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond police said a female died in a shooting Friday and the suspect in that shooting is still at large.

Police said they were called to reports of a shooting near Cleveland Street and Jackson Ave. shortly before 2:30 p.m. They found a female victim who had been shot. They attempted to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been domestic, and witnesses told them a man had chased the victim before shooting her. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

Police have not said how old the victim was. They also did not release any details about or description of the suspect.

They are asking residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately. They said the investigation is active and they are working diligently to find the suspect.

