'It happened fast;' Massive tree falls car with man driving in Bucktown

A Chicago man says he's lucky to be alive after a tree fell on his car while he was driving on Lyndale Street in Bucktown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man says he's lucky to be alive after a tree fell on his car while he was driving.

It happened at about 3:28 p.m. in the 2200-block of West Lyndale Street, Chicago police said.

Miguel Ares, 61, said he was driving westbound on Lyndale Street when, out of nowhere, the tree came crashing down on his car.

"I went to make a left hand turn here, there was a car coming up the alley so I paused for a second and the tree just came down,' Ares said. "It happened fast. I couldn't get out on my side, so I went out on the other side."

Ares says his car is likely a total loss. Two other cars were also damaged.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says there were wind gusts over 30 miles-per-hour in the area Monday afternoon.

