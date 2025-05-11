The Bellevue Chicago sets the table with deals for Mother's Day

This Mother's Day 2025, The Bellevue Chicago invites guests to celebrate the remarkable women in their lives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Mother's Day, The Bellevue Chicago invites guests to celebrate the remarkable women in their lives with an exceptional dining experience in the heart of the Gold Coast.

Open Sunday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with last reservations at 7 p.m., The Bellevue offers the perfect setting for a celebration that's both elegant and effortless.

Located at 1031 N. Rush Street, The Bellevue has quickly become a neighborhood favorite, known for its blend of modern sophistication and welcoming charm.

The restaurant's 100-seat patio provides an idyllic backdrop for al fresco dining, ideal for toasting to mom over brunch or dinner. Whether it's a leisurely midday meal, post-work drinks, or a festive family gathering, The Bellevue promises an unforgettable experience.

Guests can enjoy the restaurant's signature à la carte brunch and dinner menus, along with exclusive chef-driven Mother's Day specials that strike the perfect balance between comfort and culinary craft from Executive Chef Russell Kook.

Whether starting the day with challah French toast and a mimosa, or ending it with a filet mignon and glass of red, The Bellevue promises a warm, inviting atmosphere and a menu that's sure to impress.

Brunch specials:

Challah French Toast - fresh berries, Chantilly cream, powdered sugar

Avocado Toast - two eggs, frisée, breakfast radish, Bellevue boule toast

Eggs Benedict - poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise, hash browns

Dinner specials:

Filet Mignon (8oz) - with bordelaise sauce

Alaskan Halibut - with saffron beurre blanc

Mafaldine Bolognese - veal, pork, beef, parmesan