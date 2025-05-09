Happy Mother's Day: Celebrating all moms on earth and in heaven

How are you celebrating mom this year? We talked to people in Chicago and the suburbs about motherhood.

How are you celebrating mom this year? We talked to people in Chicago and the suburbs about motherhood.

How are you celebrating mom this year? We talked to people in Chicago and the suburbs about motherhood.

How are you celebrating mom this year? We talked to people in Chicago and the suburbs about motherhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother's love - It's unconditional and steadfast. At times sacrificial.

That deep bond and unwavering affection between mother and child is like no other.

This week, we're celebrating our moms and mother figures, whether here on earth or in heaven.

Motherhood

"Being a mom is the best job on the planet. It's hard but i wouldn't trade it for anything," said Ann Marie Dalton from Chicago.

"It takes a lot of patience, dedication, hard work but it is a rewarding challenge at the end," said Pam Collins from Plainfield

What are your Mother's Day traditions?

"When they were younger, they always made me breakfast in bed. made homemade cards, which I still have, every single I still have card," said Tracy Delaney who was visiting her daughter from Canada.

Cierrae Caver-Chouhan thanks her mother as she herself embarks into motherhood.

James Gentry of Chicago said he plans to pamper his wife. "Cook dinner, bring flowers of course, a lot of flowers for Mother's Day and just hang out and have fun with the family," said Gentry.

"I'll clean the house, make breakfast and just celebrate her," said Aaryn Collin of Plainfield.

"Take to her a local restaurant here, it's also my birthday so it's also a special day, this year for us," said Erick Duran of Naperville. Duran's wife is Pheobe Hung. "My whole family is in Taiwan. She's (mother) my role model and I think any of my strengths, all my strength and resilience is all coming from her. Definitely I miss her, even though we are not together, we still talk together," said Hung.

Heavenly moms

"My mom is deceased but I know she's watching over me, she was my greatest hero she made me the woman that I am today, very strong very resilient," said Pam Collins of Plainfield.

Celebrating Mom

She's actually a two-time breast cancer survivor so I'm very fortunate to still have my mom because that's not everybody's story," said Nandi Butler of Chicago. "I love you mom I appreciate you."