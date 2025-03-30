Hard Rock Cafe in River North closes after nearly 40 years

The Hard Rock Cafe Chicago location on Ontario in River North is set to close in March after nearly 40 years.

The Hard Rock Cafe Chicago location on Ontario in River North is set to close in March after nearly 40 years.

The Hard Rock Cafe Chicago location on Ontario in River North is set to close in March after nearly 40 years.

The Hard Rock Cafe Chicago location on Ontario in River North is set to close in March after nearly 40 years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Hard Rock Cafe in River North has closed after nearly 40 years.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Saturday was the final night for the restaurant, which closes at 11 p.m.

The location at 63 W. Ontario St. has been a popular attraction for tourists visiting downtown Chicago with its iconic guitar sign.

Fans came in all day Saturday to get their last meals there.

The closure was announced in January.

The company says current employees will be offered outplacement support.

SEE ALSO | Old Town Pour House to close Near North Side bar in January

"Hard Rock has enjoyed serving the Windy City community for nearly 40 years and playing a role in the city's celebrated dining culture. We are so grateful to our incredible team members, community partners and fans for their support and memories all this time," Hard Rock International said in a statement.

Hard Rock Cafe has 319 locations in 74 countries, including in Rockford and northern Indiana, the statement said.