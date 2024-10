Hard Rock Cafe Chicago offers 'Octoberfest' specials and secret menu items

Grab your lederhosen and join in the festivities for 'Octoberfest' at the Hard Rock Cafe Chicago.

Grab your lederhosen and join in the festivities for 'Octoberfest' at the Hard Rock Cafe Chicago.

Grab your lederhosen and join in the festivities for 'Octoberfest' at the Hard Rock Cafe Chicago.

Grab your lederhosen and join in the festivities for 'Octoberfest' at the Hard Rock Cafe Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Grab your lederhosen and join in the festivities for 'Octoberfest' at the Hard Rock Cafe Chicago.

The River North restaurant is offering specials to stretch your budget with menu items to enjoy.

Michael Utz, the general manager joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the specials and upcoming events.

To learn more about Hard Rock Cafe Chicago, click here.