Deputy killed in ambush attack in northeast Harris Co., Texas; search underway for shooter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A manhunt is underway for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old deputy near Houston, Texas, officials said.

According to Chief Deputy Mike Lee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies heard a call at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday regarding an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars Pizza in northeast Harris County.

A suspect came in to pick up a pizza, but became upset because the order was incorrect.

That's when police say he verbally assaulted the clerk, pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped the employee before taking off, Lee said.

The employee described the suspect's vehicle to detectives, including the license plate.

Police were able to track the plate after deputies entered the number into the county's Flock camera system.

Officials said the investigator, who was one of the many detectives working overtime to keep everyone safe after Hurricane Beryl, responded and notified his team members over the phone that he spotted what he thought was the vehicle.

"During that phone conversation, our deputy apparently was ambushed," Lee said. "The other detectives in the area went to his location, and at that time, saw his undercover vehicle with multiple gun strikes in it."

The deputy had been shot multiple times, Lee said.

Lee added that rather than wait for EMS, due to the severity of the deputy's injuries, he was placed in a patrol vehicle and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities said they believe they have a good idea of who the suspect is but haven't released a name.

"We have no doubt that suspect will be in custody in no time," Lee said.

At last check, our sister station KTRK said SWAT teams were set up in two locations.

Authorities haven't released the deputy's name but said he was a member of the Violent Persons Task Force with the sheriff's office. He'd been a member of the agency for five years.

The task force is a group that hunts down child rapists, homicide suspects, and "some of the most egregious criminals out there," Lee told KTRK.

"He was good at his job, very well thought of," Lee said of the deputy.

"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this horrible news. An active investigation is underway to identify and apprehend his killer. We will not rest until we do!" Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a post on X.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).