Chicago Bears news: Team reaches deal with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, sources say

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is signing his four-year rookie contract that is worth $39 million fully guaranteed and includes a $25.5 million signing bonus, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The contract also includes a fifth-year team option.

The Bears also signed wide receiver Rome Odunze, their other first-round pick, on Tuesday. Odunze, selected with the No. 9 pick, signed a four-year contract worth $22.7 million with a fifth-year team option.

Odunze played four seasons at Washington and was an All-American last year when he led the nation with a school-record 1,640 yards. The Huskies advanced to the national championship game, losing to Michigan. Odunze had 3,272 yards receiving and 24 touchdown receptions during his college career.

Bears rookie players reported to Halas Hall for training camp Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.