Police investigating at gas station in Hazel Crest, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 16, 2025 10:07PM
HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Hazel Crest police responded to a gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as police investigated near 175th Street and Kedzie Avenue.

Hazel Crest police confirmed to ABC7 that officers responded to the location for a call for service.

Witnesses said at least one ambulance responded to the gas station.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for further updates.

