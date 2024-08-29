Health officials close lakes as potentially toxic blue-green algae blooms could harm people, pets

The blue-green algae can produce toxic chemicals that can be harmful to humans and animals.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- Those looking to take a dip in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin before summer ends might be disappointed.

Wisconsin health officials found pockets of blue-green algae "blooms" in the lake.

The algae can produce toxic chemicals that can be harmful to humans and animals.

To reduce the risk to the public, health officials have closed some beaches.

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler spoke Gina Laliberte with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to discuss the potential risks of being in the water with the blooms.

"Some blue-green algae can make toxins. Not all do and those that do don't make them all the time," Laliberte said. "You would be exposed to those toxins, which could potentially make you sick, if you are swallowing them in water or if you are inhaling them in water drops."

Laliberte added that the toxic chemicals can also be harmful to pets.

"If they are drinking really questionable water that does contains blue-green algae they can become very sick. They can become exposed if they are licking blue-green algae off their fur too," Laliberte explained.

Humans often experience a sore throat, congestion, diarrhea and eye irritation when exposed to the bloom.

Animals have trouble breathing, diarrhea, seizures and vomiting when exposed to the toxic chemical.

To report a blue-green algae-related illness, click here.

To see a map of beach conditions, click here.