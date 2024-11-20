Heart of Chicago shooting kills man driving on SW Side, baby also injured, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man was killed and a 6-month-old baby was grazed in a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was driving north in the 2400-block of South Oakley Avenue in Chicago's Heart of Chicago neighborhood about 10:45 a.m., when an unknown blue vehicle approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in his head and body, and crashed into two unoccupied parked vehicles, CPD said.

SEE ALSO: Person critically injured in disturbance on CTA bus on South Side: CFD

He died on the scene.

The baby boy in the backseat suffered a graze wound to his right cheek, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspect vehicle drove south on Oakley, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood