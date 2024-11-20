Person critically injured in disturbance on CTA bus on South Side: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was critically injured in a disturbance on a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago fire and CTA officials said.

CTA said there was a disturbance on a westbound No. 79 bus just before 9:40 a.m. at 79th Street and the Red Line station in Chatham.

Chicago fire officials said one person from the bus was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear how the person was injured, or what led up to the disturbance.

Chicago police were on the scene investigating after the incident.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.