Heavy police activity reported near 95th Street on South Side

CPD says they are assisting Matteson police with an investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 31, 2024 11:42AM
LIVE: Police activity on South Side near 95th Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A heavy police presence has been reported on Chicago's South Side Friday morning.

Police have closed 95th Street and 96th Street between Wentworth and Lafayette avenues.

Chicago police said they are assisting with Matteson police.

The Chicago FBI Office said agents are assisting local police in looking for an individual, who displayed a weapon after becoming aware of the presence of law enforcement.

Chicago police are assisting Matteson police with an investigation on the South Side near 95th Street Friday morning.

Chopper7 flew above the scene showing a large number of emergency equipment and personnel in the area.

SEE ALSO: Matteson police launch manhunt for shooting and home invasion suspect Lander Coleman of Chicago

CTA buses in the area are being rerouted.

Further details were not immediately available.

