CPD says they are assisting Matteson police with an investigation

Heavy police activity reported near 95th Street on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A heavy police presence has been reported on Chicago's South Side Friday morning.

Police have closed 95th Street and 96th Street between Wentworth and Lafayette avenues.

Chicago police said they are assisting with Matteson police.

The Chicago FBI Office said agents are assisting local police in looking for an individual, who displayed a weapon after becoming aware of the presence of law enforcement.

Chicago police are assisting Matteson police with an investigation on the South Side near 95th Street Friday morning.

Chopper7 flew above the scene showing a large number of emergency equipment and personnel in the area.

CTA buses in the area are being rerouted.

Further details were not immediately available.

