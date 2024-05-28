Matteson police launch manhunt for shooting and home invasion suspect Lander Coleman of Chicago

Matteson, IL police announced a manhunt for Lander Coleman of Chicago, who is wanted for a shooting and home invasion on Woodgate Drive on May 18.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a nationwide manhunt underway for the man wanted by police for shooting three people in a home in south suburban Matteson. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Tuesday.

Matteson police said they responded to a home invasion on Woodgate Drive on May 18. When officers arrived, they found a woman and her two children, one of them a minor, who had all been shot.

More than a week later, Matteson police said the mother remains hospitalized.

Police have named the mother's ex-boyfriend, Lander Coleman, 43, of Chicago, as the suspect. Matteson law enforcement have asked for help from outside agencies in tracking him down.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Matteson police at 708-503-3130.