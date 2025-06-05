Man who died by suicide after shootout with Hickory Hills officers, armed robbery ID'd: police

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Hickory Hills police identified the man who they say died by suicide after shooting at officers last week.

Jonathan Ollry, 42, a former resident of Hickory Hills turned the gun on himself last Thursday after getting into a shootout with officers, police said.

The incident began about 8:45 p.m., as an 18-year-old man and a child were getting out of their vehicle in the Hickory Palos Square Shopping Center parking lot, police said.

Ollry, armed with a gun, approached them, and demanded their belongings, police said.

The man gave Ollry his key fob, and called police.

Ollry could not start the vehicle, and ran as police arrived.

Officers tried to stop Ollry, who ran across 95th Street, into a Speedway parking lot near Roberts Road, police said.

Ollry fired several rounds at another officer, who tried to stop him, police said.

When it all was unfolding, the area was packed with people in the gas station parking lot, as well as on surrounding roads. One driver had a bullet go right through the windshield, but no one inside that vehicle was hurt.

An officer returned fire, but Ollry ran north into an alley.

Another officer confronted him, and Ollry shot himself, police said.

Ollry was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died.

One officer was treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries.

Ollry last lived in Chicago, and was a non-compliant child sex offender, police said.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .