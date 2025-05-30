Suspect dies after shootout with Hickory Hills officers, police say

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect died after a shootout with police officers in southwest suburban Hickory Hills Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of 95th Street and Roberts Road.

Police said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and located a suspect fleeing on foot.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fired at an officer, who returned fire, police said.

Police said the suspect continued shooting while fleeing into an alley, where officers found him with a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries where the officer was treated and released.

The Hickory Hills Police Department, the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force, and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.