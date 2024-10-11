De La Salle Institute suspends varsity football season due to roster size

De La Salle Institute on Chicago's Near South Side has suspended its varsity football season due to injuries and a roster size that is now too small.

De La Salle Institute on Chicago's Near South Side has suspended its varsity football season due to injuries and a roster size that is now too small.

De La Salle Institute on Chicago's Near South Side has suspended its varsity football season due to injuries and a roster size that is now too small.

De La Salle Institute on Chicago's Near South Side has suspended its varsity football season due to injuries and a roster size that is now too small.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- High school football teams around the area are taking the field Friday night but one Chicago school's varsity team will not be playing.

De La Salle Institute suspended the varsity season due to a small roster and high number of injuries.

"I was very upset and sad about it," student athlete Enrique Diaz said.

There have been some exciting moments for De La Salle's football team this year, but with a 1-3 record, they admit it has been tough. With just 18 healthy players left on the varsity roster, administrators determined it was a safety issue to continue, so they decided to forfeit the rest of the season.

"Most of us coulda got hurt going into tough games with highly ranked opponents. So it was a safety move," student athlete Joshua Thornton said. "I understand. I don't like it, but I have to accept it."

The decision has been tough on players and parents alike.

"It's disappointing," parent Constance Woodberry said. "It's hard watching the athletes not being able to do something they love."

The small Catholic school has fewer than 800 students and has other successful sports programs, including the top-ranked soccer team in the state.

SEE ALSO | Friday Flyover: Nazareth Academy

Administrators said they are committed to building the football program, but it's going to take some time. They expect to play a full schedule next year.

"It's an incredible institution," De La Salle President Mike Zunica said. "Great academics. It's a well rounded journey these kids go on here and football needs to be a part of it."

Many of the players on the team have hopes of playing football in college, adding to their disappointment over the canceled season.

"I was trying to get a scholarship," student athlete Phillip Seltzer said. "That's my dream since I was a little kid."

While varsity football is done for the season, the sport continues at the school. The freshman team has a game Saturday morning.