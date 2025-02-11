Student ID'd as suspect after recording device found inside Highland Park High School bathroom

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park police are working to identify victims after a recording device was discovered in a school bathroom.

A staff member found the device in a restroom at Highland Park High School.

The investigation found that recordings had been made in the past at Edgewood Middle School.

A student has been identified as the suspect.

The city of Highland Park, North Shore School District 112 and Township High School District 113 say they are confident the recordings have stopped.