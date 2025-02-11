24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Student ID'd as suspect after recording device found inside Highland Park High School bathroom

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 11:59PM
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 11:59PM
A recording device was found in a Highland Park High School bathroom, and an investigation shows that recordings were made at Edgewood Middle School.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park police are working to identify victims after a recording device was discovered in a school bathroom.

A staff member found the device in a restroom at Highland Park High School.

The investigation found that recordings had been made in the past at Edgewood Middle School.

A student has been identified as the suspect.

The city of Highland Park, North Shore School District 112 and Township High School District 113 say they are confident the recordings have stopped.

