Suspicious package leads to hazmat response in Highland Park, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park police responded to a threatening, antisemitic letter found in a mailbox Sunday night.

A hazmat team was on the scene in the 900 block of Marion Avenue.

The FBI and state terrorism officials are involved, officials said.

Police asked neighbors to stay clear while they investigated.

The city said it strongly condemns antisemitism and stands with the Jewish community. They've increased patrols near houses of worship and will continue doing so.

No further information was immediately available.