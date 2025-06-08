Pilot killed in Hinckley plane crash ID'd; 3-year-old relative injured, sheriff says

A 51-year-old pilot died and a 3-year-old passenger was injured in a plane crash Saturday at Hinckley Airfield, the DeKalb County Sheriff Office said.

HINCKLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been identified after he was killed and a toddler related to him was injured in a small plane crash just past the west suburbs, officials said.

The crash happened around 2:33 p.m. Saturday in a farm field just west of Hinckley Airfield, 12747 US-30, in Hinckley, Illinois, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.

The pilot of the small plane, 51-year-old James Beyer of Maple Park, was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said Sunday.

A 3-year-old passenger, whose is related to the deceased pilot, had non-life threatening injuries from the plane crash, fire officials said. The child was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and then Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The plane that crashed was a single-engine 1946 Aeronca 7 AC, the sheriff said.

The plane remained in the field Saturday evening right next to the Hinckley airport as FAA investigators processed the scene.

It's not yet clear how the crash happened, and it's not known if the plane was trying to land or if it had just taken off, with how close the airport is.

The NTSB is now investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.