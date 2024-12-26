Holiday events held across Chicago area to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people celebrated the holidays across the Chicago area Sunday.

For the first time since 2005, the start of Hanukkah falls on Christmas Day. Before then, it happened in 1959.

Events across the city and suburbs supported different causes and observed traditions for both holidays.

Service Area 27 and Chabad of Broader Lakeview hosted a menorah lighting Sunday on the North Side to observe the first night of Hanukkah, or Chanukah.

With just a hoist up a ladder, the menorah was lit to shine bright above the West Lakeview neighborhood as Jewish worshippers gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

Chicago firefighters kept up tradition at the event by throwing out chocolate coins to the children and families below.

"And, not only does the message of Hanukkah has to be at home, to your family, to community, but spread the light all over," said Rabbi Baruch Hertz. "So, at a time of darkness, we want to bring more light in the world."

READ MORE | In a calendar rarity, Hanukkah starts this year on Christmas Day

"This is, pretty much, like a tradition to me," Millennium Park visitor Brianna Mariano-Cacho said. "I come here for the Christmas and the New Year, and to see the tree."

On the dual festive night, Chicago's Millennium Park, where the city's official Christmas tree sits high, was the perfect backdrop to holiday cheer.

"So, I have my baby, she's down here experiencing this for the first time," Mariano-Cacho said. "I love just seeing the families, you know, everybody taking pictures, enjoying the vibe, enjoying the tree. It just feels like a Christmas feeling."

Across the city, Mothers and Men against Senseless Killings hosted its eighth annual Christmas Caravan Sunday on the South Side. It was an effort to make sure kids across the city had gifts on the holiday.

The group handed out hundreds of presents, and it was a party. There was a mobile DJ with the group, and Chicago's own "Dreezy Claus" led the way.

There was also an effort Sunday to make sure everyone could celebrate Christmas, even behind bars.

Cardinal Blase Cupich led a Christmas Day mass at the Cook County Jail. It's a longstanding tradition.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition also hosted a service at the jail.

SEE ALSO | US Navy recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes surprised with Christmas celebration

People at Saint Sabina Church made sure people experiencing homelessness were not forgotten on Christmas Day.

The church bought hundreds of Christmas dinners from six Black caterers, and delivered them to shelters on the South Side. They also dropped off toys for kids.

The church has regular efforts to help those experiencing homelessness. The church also plans to hand out winter clothing this season.