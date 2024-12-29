24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Midway airport expects Sunday to be busiest day of the year

ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Sunday, December 29, 2024 12:19PM
50,000 people are expected to travel through Chicago's Midway airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 50,000 people are expected to pass through Midway airport Sunday.

Airport officials said that's about the same amount of people who passed through last year; making it their busiest day of the year.

As of Sunday morning, there were no major delays or cancellations at the airport.

Last Monday was the busiest holiday travel day up at O'Hare ahead of Christmas.

TSA officials said they are ready to screen roughly 40 million passengers through January 2, which is a 6% increase from last year.

90% of travelers planned to drive to their holiday destination this year.

AAA predicts 107 million people will hit the road.

The best time to hit the road today is before noon, any time after that and drivers will likely run into heavy traffic.

