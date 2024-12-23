Monday expected to busiest travel day at O'Hare Airport

Days ahead of Christmas, travel is expected to peak Monday, with people packing Chicago's roads at O'Hare and Midway airports.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With just days until Christmas, travelers are expected to pack airports and head out on the road Monday.

Monday is expected to be the busiest day at O'Hare Airport and nearly 243,000 passengers are expected to be screened.

Triple A is warning travelers that airports and roads are expected to be packed through the week long holiday stretch.

TSA is asking that you give yourself extra time to get through security, two hours for domestic and three hours for international flights.

If you're traveling with gifts, TSA recommends to leave them unwrapped in the event it triggers the alarm and further inspection needed.

Here is more from passengers who have been traveling through O'Hare.

"It's just the right day. Shouldn't be too bad," said Gabriella, who is flying to London. "So far, so good. My husband got an upgrade, so we're in good shape."

"I'm really happy to be flying out of here. Hopefully, we got on. We're flying standby, so we'll see," said Alyssa, who is traveling to San Diego.

Triple A says driving is still the preferred method, with nearly 90 percent of travelers are expected to hit the road to get to their destination.

Gas prices are also lower than last year, with the national average around $3.04 for regular and any little bit helps during the holiday season.