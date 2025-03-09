Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in a West Side alley on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the Homan Square neighborhood's 3500-block of West Polk Street just before 6 p.m.

A 25-year-old man and a female victim, whose age was not immediately known, were in an alley when someone shot them, police said.

The man, shot in the head, was taken in grave condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

Police said the female victim was taken to the same hospital, also in grave condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

