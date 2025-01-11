Chicago shooting: Man shot to death on sidewalk in Homan Square, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on a sidewalk on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Homan Square neighborhood's 1100-block of South St. Louis Avenue just after 4 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

