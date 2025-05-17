24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
16-year-old boy among 4 shot near Homan Square gas station: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 17, 2025 10:23AM
A Homan Square shooting left a teen and four men injured near a Citgo gas station in the 600-block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was among four people injured in a West Side shooting on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the shooting near a Citgo gas station in Homan Square neighborhood's 600-block of South Homan Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A group was standing outside when a dark SUV pulled up, and someone inside started shooting, police said.

A 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man, shot in the chest and abdomen, was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man, shot in the leg and buttocks, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 23, was shot in the ankle. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The shooter fled the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

