'Too Hot to Handel: the Jazz-Gospel Messiah' returns to Chicago for two performances

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back by popular demand, Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, a fresh reimagined twist on Handel's classic masterpiece, the Messiah, returns to Chicago.

The concerts will be at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B Wells Drive, on January 11 and January 12.

Tickets, starting at $39, are now on sale at www.auditoriumtheatre.org or calling The Auditorium's Ticket Service Center at 312-341-2300.

Groups are encouraged to celebrate together with discount tickets also available through the Ticket Service Center.