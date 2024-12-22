24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'Too Hot to Handel: the Jazz-Gospel Messiah' returns to Chicago for two performances

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, December 22, 2024 4:24PM
'Too Hot to Handel: the Jazz-Gospel Messiah' returns to Chicago for two performances
The performance is happening on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back by popular demand, Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, a fresh reimagined twist on Handel's classic masterpiece, the Messiah, returns to Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The concerts will be at The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B Wells Drive, on January 11 and January 12.

Tickets, starting at $39, are now on sale at www.auditoriumtheatre.org or calling The Auditorium's Ticket Service Center at 312-341-2300.

Groups are encouraged to celebrate together with discount tickets also available through the Ticket Service Center.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW