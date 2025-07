Chicago firefighters battle house fire in Jefferson Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a house fire overnight into Tuesday on the city's Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at about 11:14 p.m. in the 5400-block of West Windsor Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The fire spread to the home next door as well. Some neighbors reported hearing what they describe as a small explosion before noticing the fire.

Despite damage to the properties, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.