Houston attorney reportedly says he killed his son in 'horrible accident' then burned the body

The attorney reportedly told officials he thought his son was an intruder. After the shooting, he says he burned the body on a woodpile.

The attorney reportedly told officials he thought his son was an intruder. After the shooting, he says he burned the body on a woodpile.

The attorney reportedly told officials he thought his son was an intruder. After the shooting, he says he burned the body on a woodpile.

The attorney reportedly told officials he thought his son was an intruder. After the shooting, he says he burned the body on a woodpile.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston attorney has been charged with murdering his own son at the family's east Texas lake house.

Investigators say Michael Howard admitted to killing his son Mark Randall Howard, calling it a "horrible accident," and then burning his son's body on the same property.

Michael Howard is in jail in Sabine County, which is about 170 miles away from Houston. The 68-year-old is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say he and his 20-year-old son, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome, were at the family lake house in Sabine County over the weekend.

Deputies say Michael called a deputy on Monday, saying he had accidentally shot and killed his own son Sunday night, thinking he was an intruder.

Investigators say Michael told them he took his son's body and put it in the front loading bucket of a backhoe tractor. Michael then reportedly put Mark's body on a woodpile and set it on fire.

When deputies arrived, they say Michael showed them the shotgun he claimed to have used during the shooting the night before.

Deputies, along with the Texas Rangers, say Michael then led them to the woodpile, where they say they found what they believe to be charred body parts and bones.

According to the sheriff's office, Michael's bond was set at $10 million on each charge.

Eyewitness News reached out to Michael's attorney, but has yet to receive a response.