Man accused of stabbing mom to death, attacking father on Mother's Day, court records say

Bao Dinh did not appear in court, but a magistrate continued to read the circumstances of this case.

Bao Dinh did not appear in court, but a magistrate continued to read the circumstances of this case.

Bao Dinh did not appear in court, but a magistrate continued to read the circumstances of this case.

Bao Dinh did not appear in court, but a magistrate continued to read the circumstances of this case.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man was arrested on Mother's Day morning after allegedly stabbing his mom to death and injuring his father, according to court records.

The Houston Police Department said the stabbing took place at the family's home off of North Fallen Bough Drive.

Bao Dinh, 36, did not physically appear in probable cause court on Sunday evening, but the magistrate still read his case and the circumstances.

The court officials said Dinh reportedly told authorities that he had a vivid dream telling him that he needed to kill his parents to "prevent a massive global war."

From there, authorities say the suspect went to his father's room and struck him with a dumbbell multiple times before attacking and injuring him with a knife. Dinh told police that his father yelled out for help to his mother.

The suspect then saw his mother at the bottom of the stairs and admitted to stabbing her, court records said. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries at around 6 a.m.

According to records, police scanners said that first responders stated Dinh was experiencing a mental health crisis.

A judge called Dinh a threat to public safety and set his bond at $1.5 million.

