How long does it take to get a REAL ID? IL SOS Giannoulias answers questions as deadline approaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are two months out from the Real ID deadline.

You'll need it to board an airplane, or enter a federal building, if you don't have a passport. This happens May 7.

Getting a Real ID requires you to go to the DMV and you'll need an appointment.

Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois' secretary of state, joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about getting a Real ID.

Giannoulias said the process takes about 10 minutes and the cost is the same for a regular driver's license, $30.

Illinoisians do not need a Real ID "for driving a vehicle or required for valid identification or proof of citizenship."

Here are the requirements to apply for a REAL ID in Illinois:

1.A U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you've changed your name, you'll need to provide name change documents.

2.Proof of a full Social Security number (SSN). Examples include: a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN.

3.Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement.

4.Proof of your signature. Examples include: a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or current state driver's license or state ID.

Illinois has an interactive checklist to make sure applicants don't forget anything. The checklist can be found here.