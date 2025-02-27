24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois Secretary of State Giannoulias expanding Saturday hours at DMVs as REAL ID deadline nears

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 11:51AM
As the REAL ID deadline nears, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is expanding Saturday hours at DMVs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Secretary of State's Office is announcing new Saturday hours to help keep up with demand for REAL IDs.

It's is also launching a new online portal to help people determine if they need one.

Real IDs are mainly needed for people who are flying within the U.S.

Enforcement begins May 7 nationwide.

You don't need one if you have a valid passport.

For more information on REAL IDs, visit the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

