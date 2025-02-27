Illinois Secretary of State Giannoulias expanding Saturday hours at DMVs as REAL ID deadline nears

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Secretary of State's Office is announcing new Saturday hours to help keep up with demand for REAL IDs.

It's is also launching a new online portal to help people determine if they need one.

Real IDs are mainly needed for people who are flying within the U.S.

Enforcement begins May 7 nationwide.

You don't need one if you have a valid passport.

For more information on REAL IDs, visit the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.