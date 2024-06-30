How to protect your hearing while watching fireworks on the 4th of July in Chicago

Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, ENT and founder of Clearcast, joined ABC7 Chicago to explain how to protect your hearing.

Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, ENT and founder of Clearcast, joined ABC7 Chicago to explain how to protect your hearing.

Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, ENT and founder of Clearcast, joined ABC7 Chicago to explain how to protect your hearing.

Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, ENT and founder of Clearcast, joined ABC7 Chicago to explain how to protect your hearing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you plan to watch or set off any fireworks on the 4th of July, make sure to protect your hearing, especially if you are in close range.

The World Health Organization estimated that more than one billion people, between the ages of 12 and 35, are at risk of noise-induced hearing loss, known as NIHL.

This type of hearing loss is preventable, but once it occurs, it is irreversible.

READ ALSO | 4th of July celebrations 2024: Fireworks in Chicago, suburbs, NW Indiana

It only takes a few fireworks over the course of an evening to cause damage or trigger tinnitus.

Health experts recommend roll-down foam plugs and headphones for maximum hearing protection, depending on how close you will be.

Stand at least 500 feet away from noise sources, such as a fireworks. The closer you are, the more likely you are to hurt your ears.

Dr. Sreek Cherukuri visited ABC7 to offer his advice on protecting your ears as you enjoy the lights in the sky.

RELATED | Tips to help keep scared dogs and cats calm during July 4th fireworks