Fourth of July celebrations 2024: Fireworks in Chicago, suburbs, NW Indiana

Vote for the Chicago Navy Pier fireworks as the best to watch for the 4th of July and the rest of year in a USA Today contest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm weather in the Chicago area means it is time to start looking forward to more outdoor activities and family fun.

Independence Day fireworks in northern Illinois and Indiana are set to begin as early as June.

View the celebrations in your area, organized by county.

This list will continue to be updated as events are announced.

Cook County

Navy Pier fireworks

July 3, 9 p.m.

July 6, 10 p.m.

Navy Pier has spectacular fireworks shows planned on the week of the Fourth. The pier hosts firework shows every Wednesday and Saturday during summer.

Barrington Fourth of July parade

July 2, 4

Barrington's fireworks will take place after dark on July 2 at Barrington High School. The Fourth of July parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Main Street in the town.

Blue Island Fourth of July parade and fireworks

July 4

The Blue Island Fourth of July parade is set to begin at noon, running through the town's historic business district. The celebration continues at Waterfall Park with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. For more details about the events, visit blueisland.org.

Burbank's Party in the Park

June 27 to 30

Narragansett Park

Party in the Park is a carnival, concert and a four-day Independence Day celebration. Burbank will celebrate the Fourth a bit early with a fireworks show on June 29 at 9:45 p.m.

Des Plaines Independence Day Celebration

June 30, July 4

In Des Plaines, a community fireworks show will take place on June 30 at Oakton College. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m. The Independence Day parade steps off on July 4 at Center Street and Wicke Avenue. To see the full parade route, visit www.desplaines.com.

Elgin Fourth of July parade, concert and fireworks

July 4

Elgin will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, pet parade, concert and fireworks all taking place on the holiday. The fireworks show is set to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Elk Grove concert and fireworks

July 4

Rotary Green

The Fourth of July kicks off Elk Grove's Mid-Summer Classic Concert Series with a performance from the Beach Boys. The town's fireworks show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.elkgrove.com.

Evanston's 4th of July Celebration

July 4

This celebration includes a parade, games, a Fun Run, fireworks and more. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., running east on Central Street from Central Park Avenue to Ashland Avenue. Fireworks can be viewed at Dawes Park starting at 9:30 p.m.

Glencoe Party in the Park

July 3

Glencoe's Party in the Park will feature games, food trucks, live music, dancing and more at Lakefront Park. Fireworks will take place after dark on July 3. On July 4, the village will host a Fun Run, games and an Independence Day parade. For more information visit villageofglencoe.com.

Glenview Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Glenview will be hosting an Independence Day bike parade beginning at 11:20 a.m. at Jackman Park. Then, enjoy live music and food at Gallery Park starting at 6 p.m., and finish off the night with fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth Fest

July 3 and 4, 5 to 11 p.m.

July 5 and 6, noon to 11 p.m.

The Northwest Fourth Fest is a four-day celebration complete with a carnival and live entertainment. The fireworks show is scheduled to take place on July 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Lemont Park District July Third Celebration

July 3

4 to 10 p.m.

Centennial Park

Lemont will host a day filled with food, kids' activities, local brews, drinks and a DJ at Centennial Park. A fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Morton Grove Days

July 3-6

6140 Dempster St., Morton Grove

Morton Grove Days consists of an Independence Day parade, carnival, fireworks show and more. For more details visit mortongrovedays.org.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival

July 3-7

Melas Park

The Fourth of July Festival takes place over five days with dozens of activities to choose from. There will be carnival rides, plenty of live music and even a pancake breakfast. Fireworks are scheduled to take the sky on July 4 and 7. For the full schedule, visit mplions.org.

Oak Lawn Park District fireworks

July 4

10601 Central Ave., Oak Lawn

Fireworks will light up the sky at Oak Lawn's fireworks show. The event is set to take place at Richards High School at dusk.

Palatine Hometown Fest

July 3-7

Palatine's Hometown Fest features all the fun activities a carnival has to offer. Attendees can enjoy live music every day of the festival, and there will also be a craft and vendor expo taking place on July 6 and 7. Fireworks will take place on July 5 around 9 p.m.

Palos Heights Independence Day

July 3

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Park will be filled with inflatables and games. Check out their website for details on discounted wristbands for residents. Then, at 5 p.m. the party moves to Memorial Park for food, drinks and music. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

July 4

The Palos Heights Independence Day parade steps off at noon. See palosheights.org for more information.

South Holland Fourth of July

July 4

Veterans Park

South Holland's Independence Day will be an all-day-long celebration at Veterans Park, complete with a fireworks display after dark.

Wilmette Fun and Fireworks

July 3

5 to 10 p.m.

Gillson Park, Wilmette

Fun and Fireworks is an evening of live music, performers and food. Fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Winnetka's Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

Winnetka's day of events kicks off with a 5K run along the Green Bay Trail at 7:30 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the parade will begin, featuring local organizations and entertainment. The day continues with an array of family activities and live music, ending with fireworks at 9:20 p.m. at Duke Child's Field. For more details visit winpark.org.

Wheeling Rock 'N Run the Runway

June 29

Chicago Executive Airport, Wheeling

Rock 'N Run the Runway begins with a race down the airport's runway at 8 a.m. Later in the evening, visitors can expect live music, food trucks, magicians, face painters and more starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

DuPage County

The Naperville Salute

July 5-7

Rotary Hill, Naperville

Naperville's hometown Independence Day celebration includes concerts, food, family activities and fireworks.

Roselle Independence Day Celebration

July 3

500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle

This free celebration will include activities for the whole family. A fireworks show is scheduled to take place after dark. For more information, visit roselle.il.us.

Skokie Fireworks Festival and Parade

July 4

The festivities in Skokie will be going all day, starting with a Fourth of July parade beginning at noon. Shortly after the parade there will be games and live music at Niles West High School throughout the evening, ending with a fireworks show around 9:30 p.m. More information can be found at www.skokieparks.org.

Lake County

Fireworks at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

July 4-6

9:45 p.m.

Six Flags Great America, Gurnee

After the fun of rollercoasters and rides, Six Flags Great America will be hosting nightly fireworks shows for attendees.

Lake Zurich Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Paulus Park, Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich is hosting a celebration on the beach, complete with food vendors and live music. Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m.

Will County

Frankfort fireworks

July 4

Main Park, Frankfort

Frankfort will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks in the park. Live DJ entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks will light up the sky around 9:15 p.m.

McHenry County

Huntley Independence Day fireworks

July 4

Deicke Park, Huntley

A fireworks show will take place in Diecke Park at 9:30 p.m. The town's website recommends arriving early to take part in the festivities.

DeKalb County

DeKalb Fourth of July Celebration

July 4

2 to 10 p.m.

Hopkins Park, DeKalb

The city of DeKalb has a day full of activities to attend, including an Independence Day Run and animal show, games, live music, food and more. Fireworks are set to begin 30 minutes after sunset.

NW Indiana

Cedar Lake Summerfest

July 4-7

Summerfest is a four-day festival including food, music, a car show, carnival rides and more. A fireworks show will take place on July 5 and 6 at 9:30 p.m. For times and more details, visit cedarlakesummerfest.com.

Crown Point Fourth of July

July 4

Crown Point's festivities kick off with a parade beginning at 11 a.m. Later in the evening, head over to Lake County Fairgrounds to observe the fireworks show at dusk. To see more, visit crownpoint.in.gov.

East Chicago Independence Day fireworks

July 3

9 p.m.

A citywide fireworks show will light up the sky in East Chicago a day early. For more details, visit eastchicago.com.

Munster Independence Day events

July 3

6 to 11 p.m.

Centennial Park

Munster's Independence Day celebration includes live music, food and a beer garden. The fireworks show will set off at 9:30 p.m.

