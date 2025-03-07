'Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson Yang': Actor, budding chef dishes on new National Geographic show

Hudson Yang dishes on his new National Geographic show "Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson Yang" and how college life is treating him.

SAN FRANCISCO -- You may remember Hudson Yang from the groundbreaking ABC show "Fresh off the Boat" but now the 21-year-old college student is setting out on a new adventure.

The actor and budding chef's new show "Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson Yang" premieres March 9 on National Geographic.

Yang will sharpen his skills with some of the best chefs in the world while also reconnecting with his Asian heritage.

"When I look at cooking shows, it seems like everything is the best as soon as they make it. And I realized that's not what cooking is," said Yang. "When I learned to cook, I made a mistake every five seconds, and I think watching that can make it scary. I wanted to create a show where you could watch me make mistakes, and I do, a lot."

Yang is also executive producer of the show.

"Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson Yang" debuts Sunday on NatGeo at 10 p.m.

