Hulu's 'Deli Boys' mix and mingle at Sundance

The stars of "Deli Boys" talk about their new show while attending the Sundance FIlm Festival.

PARK CITY -- The three stars of the Hulu series, Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannatha, made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, where they told On The Red Carpet they're just chilling.

Literally.

"When I got here, I was like 'I don't want to see a film unless I'm shivering,'" said Ali.

While the temperatures may be cold in Park City, the conversations are heating up!

"This is great. This is my first Sundance experience," said Shaikh. "It's unlike anything I've ever seen in this industry."

"We go outside from everywhere and you'll bump into someone you know. And it's all like a meeting in LA. It's like a meeting in your home," said Jagannatha.

Ali, Shaikh and Jagannatha are in Park City telling everyone about "Deli Boys," their new show on Hulu.

"Action. Action, comedy, family," Ali said, when we asked them to give us a hint about the series. "Brotherly love," Saagar added.

The show's official logline says, "When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba's secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld."

It was just announced that "Queer Eye" fashion expert Tan France is joining the cast in his acting debut.

The cast can't wait for audiences to laugh along with them.

"We're here representing something we're so proud about and so happy to talk about," Jagannatha said.

"Deli Boys" will stream on Hulu beginning March 6.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.