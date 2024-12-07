City begins clearing Humboldt Park homeless encampment

The city of Chicago plans to remove a Humboldt Park homeless encampment starting Friday morning. Advocates urged leaders to reconsider the proposal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All Porfiro Elliott and his fiancée Melissa Johnson can do is comfort one another.

"I just feel sad and wow, scared. I just want us to be able to stay together," Johnson said.

The couple watched as the city made good on its promise to clear the Humboldt Park encampment for people experiencing homelessness.

They have lived here for the last six months after falling on hard times and did not want to give up their independence to live in a shelter.

"I was agreeing to move out. I sent the paper too, but the park district people came and destroyed my home. That's my last home. My clothes my work boots," Elliott said.

Removal of the encampment near North and California avenues began Friday morning.

Several dozen people were living there. Community advocates helped them pack up their belongings to leave.

"It hurts. I'm heartbroken, but they need to be somewhere warm," said Betty Laboy with New Life Covenant Church.

Critics opposed the planned elimination of the encampment, saying relocating its residents to shelters in other neighborhoods would be detrimental to them.

But Ald. Jessie Fuentes of the 26th Ward says all of them were offered alternative housing and that more than 60 of them are now in permanent housing or shelters.

"We know that the way to address homelessness is through housing. Not only are we committed to this particular process of housing individuals from Humboldt Park, but we are committed to the long term," Fuentes said.

Friday's effort came as Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to close migrant shelters by the end of the year to move toward a "one system initiative" for addressing homelessness in 2025.

"What happens next is the mayor is going to fight for more housing, more permanent housing, more affordable housing," said Chicago Chief Homelessness Officer Sendy Soto.

There was one encampment holdout. A woman named Mary refused to leave her tent or talk to anyone. Crews opted to wait her out for now.

Once the park is cleared, it is expected that Chicago police and the park district will begin to enforce the rules that say you cannot put a tent up in the park or stay overnight. This comes as city leaders say they are committed to addressing Chicago's homelessness problem.

