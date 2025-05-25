Man killed in Humboldt Park shooting, crash: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting and crash on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 800-block of North Sacramento Avenue around 4 p.m.

A 46-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone shot him in the head, police said.

The vehicle then crashed into a parked car and a light pole.

Police said the victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that the man died.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

