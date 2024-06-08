Humboldt Park woman Francisca Paquita Morales celebrates 107th birthday

Humboldt Park woman Francisca Paquita Morales celebrated her 107th birthday Friday, and she is believed to be the oldest Chicago resident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big birthday celebration Friday for a Chicago resident who is celebrating 107 years of life.

Dancing queen Francisca Paquita Morales showed off that she still has the moves.

The birthday bash was held at her senior apartment building in Humboldt Park.

The centenarian, who was born in Puerto Rico, moved to Humboldt Park 50 years ago. She's now believed to be Chicago's oldest resident.

She is the first to always get up and dance. Paquita says she attributes her longevity to faith, diet and movement.

Paquita has 13 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.