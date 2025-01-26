24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Hundreds of seniors evacuated, displaced after pipe burst at Patrick Sullivan Apartments

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Sunday, January 26, 2025 12:23PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- About 400 seniors on Chicago's West Side are without a home after being displaced overnight.

The Patrick Sullivan Apartments had to be evacuated after a water main break.

Several city agencies responded to the scene. Water could be seen being pumped out of the building.

Video shows as seniors were loaded up to CTA businesses and to the Congress Plaza Hotel.

Chicago police said two seniors were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown what caused the water main break, or when seniors would be allowed to return their apartments.

