Hundreds sexually abused at Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center: lawsuit

Hundreds were sexually abused at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side of Chicago, a lawsuit said.

Hundreds were sexually abused at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side of Chicago, a lawsuit said.

Hundreds were sexually abused at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side of Chicago, a lawsuit said.

Hundreds were sexually abused at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the Near West Side of Chicago, a lawsuit said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new lawsuit claims that hundreds of people were sexually abused at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on Chicago's Near West Side.

The allegations date back decades.

Alternatives for youth detention did not come in time for some, according to the new lawsuit.

"Many of our clients were raped, many of our clients were forced to perform oral sex or rather sexual acts," attorney Jerome Block said.

"We've got kids that were abused hundreds of times, not just one incident, hundreds of times. It's a systematic failure," attorney Todd Matthews said.

A lawsuit representing nearly 200 men and women alleges sexual abuse at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center since 1995.

A second lawsuit against the state claims the chief judge's office did not take action to protect kids as young as 9 years old, waiting for their cases to heard.

SEE ALSO: 3 survivors of alleged child sex abuse at Illinois juvenile detention centers share their stories

"Three staff members took advantage of my fear and confusion and sexual abused me. It's not something I like to talk about or even think about," Temarkus Washington said. "I want to change the world for the next generation, and I want to make sure what happened to me never happens to anyone else ever again."

These complaints come after two other civil lawsuits were filed, alleging sexual abuse at Illinois Youth Centers around the state over decades.

"Instead of getting help, I was preyed on and abused by employees of the detention center," Shamika said.

In all, the attorneys represent nearly 400 people, who alleged they survived the abuse.

"I tried to report it to other staff, but they intimidated me and kept me quiet. If I was nervous before, I was terrified now," Phillip Goodwin said.

Half were allegedly at the Cook County facility.

"I'm asking for the Cook County Board president, the Office of the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County to shut this facility down," Block said.

The state, Cook County Board president and chief judge would not comment on pending litigation.

But, the Cook County chief judge's office recently announced a grant to create alternative youth detention facilities, called community centers of care.