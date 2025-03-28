Hyde Park residents divided over city's plan to turn former hotel into shelter for unhoused

Hyde Park residents are divided over the City of Chicago's plan to turn a former hotel on DuSable Lake Shore Drive into a shelter for the unhoused.

Hyde Park residents are divided over the City of Chicago's plan to turn a former hotel on DuSable Lake Shore Drive into a shelter for the unhoused.

Hyde Park residents are divided over the City of Chicago's plan to turn a former hotel on DuSable Lake Shore Drive into a shelter for the unhoused.

Hyde Park residents are divided over the City of Chicago's plan to turn a former hotel on DuSable Lake Shore Drive into a shelter for the unhoused.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago's plan to help the unhoused has some in Hyde Park concerned.

There has been some community pushback over the city's plan to turn a former hotel in Hyde Park into a permanent shelter for the unhoused.

The building along the South DuSable Lake Shore Drive was previously used as a temporary home for new arrivals.

Neighbors along DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park have been host the some of the city's unhoused population.

"To put a homeless shelter here in this neighborhood doesn't make any sense to me, because it's a safe neighborhood now, but it won't be for long," resident Brad Donaldson said.

What had been hotels is now a shelter at 4900 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. A spokesperson for the city confirms there are currently 366 beds in use with a capacity of over 700.

Some neighbors said their patience has been tested as one of the hotels had been temporary shelter for new arrivals from Central America starting in 2023.

"I'm upset I know a lot of my neighbors are upset, because it's like what about us our rights we understand what's happening, but what about us," resident Cathy Perry said.

SEE ALSO | Dozens living in Gompers Park view apartments as part of Chicago 'Accelerated Moving Event'

"It's not that we want to see people unhoused, but there has to be a comprehensive conversation with the community about what that looks like," Illinois 25th District Rep. Curtis Tarver said. "You can't just go from temporary to permanent and triple the number of people who are going to be there."

While some have been vocal in their opposition, there are those who accept the new neighbors and have not seen the shelter as a problem, but rather a solution societal problem.

"I welcome it," resident Jessica Stephenson said. "It's something that we need I see I think that everyone that is displaced deserves places that can stay that looks good that can give them better opportunities (and I think this is the best place)

A town hall on the topic is planned for Monday at 6 p.m. at Nichols Park.