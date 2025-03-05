Chicago holding event to help relocate people living in Gompers Park Wednesday

Chicago is holding a "Accelerated Moving Event" Wednesday for those living in Gompers Park on the Northwest Side.

Chicago is holding a "Accelerated Moving Event" Wednesday for those living in Gompers Park on the Northwest Side.

Chicago is holding a "Accelerated Moving Event" Wednesday for those living in Gompers Park on the Northwest Side.

Chicago is holding a "Accelerated Moving Event" Wednesday for those living in Gompers Park on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is expected to move people out of Gompers Park and help them secure permanent housing Wednesday.

Chicago park leaders will offer assistance to people experiencing homelessness who have been living in the park.

Some advocates for those living there fear the city will use the opportunity to clear tents and personal belongings. But the city says belongings will not be removed until people are ready to move.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services is hosting an event Wednesday in an effort to help relocate those living at the Gompers Park homeless encampment.

The city says people at the park are not being asked to leave, but rather will be given free support services to secure more permanent housing.

Those who attend the Accelerated Moving Event will be able to virtually tour available apartment units, select one right there on the spot and even be connected with furniture options for their new apartment.

SEE MORE: City begins removal of Gompers Park tent encampment on Northwest Side

The Restore Gompers Park Coalition issued a new statement Wednesday morning saying,

"We are hopeful these individuals will accept what is being offered to them so they can live in a warm, safe environment and receive assistance customized to their needs. As we look ahead, we anticipate beginning the park restoration process to ensure Gompers Park is a welcoming place for all to visit."

City officials said those living in the park will not have their belongings taken until they're ready to move.

So far, 29 people are set to participate in the event.