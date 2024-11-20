Hygiene tips to help avoid the colds, flu season

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 7:22PM
Practicing good hygiene to help avoid the flu, colds
Doctor Christina Wells explained tips on how to keep a healthy household over the winter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the temperature begins to drop, cold and flu season makes itself comfortable in your home.

Doctor Christina Wells, a family physician, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the ways to avoid getting sick.

For more information and to learn more about ACI's cleaning and proper hygiene resources, visit www.cleaninginstitute.org/cleaningiscaring.

For more information about staying healthy during cold and flu season, please visit the AAFP's consumer website, www.familydoctor.org/combat-cold-flu-season/.

